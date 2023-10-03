Andhra shop owner gets electricity bill of over Rs 1 crore for one month

A shop owner in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district was shocked to receive an electricity bill of more than Rs one crore.

G. Ashok, owner of a small jewellery shop in Kotturu town, received a bill of Rs 1,01,56,116 towards electricity consumed from September 2 to October 2.

The owner of Durga Jewelers on Palakonda Road was shocked to see the bill issued by electricity staff.

Ashok said that he gets an average monthly bill of Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000. He questioned the electricity department officials about the bill and they assured him that they will look into it and issue a new bill.