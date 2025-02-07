Live
Just In
Andhra teacher renders Telugu devotional songs at Kumbh Mela
Anantapur: Telugu devotional songs concert held at the holy Kumbh Mela in Varanasi impressed the devotees. Venkata Prasad, who works as a biology teacher at Neelkanthapuram Zilla Parishad High School in Madakasira mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district, went to Varanasi Kumbh Mela and organised a special Telugu devotional songs concert.
Speaking to the reporter over phone, Prasad informed that he sang devotional songs in the Yakshaganam at the temple. He also said that the Vallabhai Patel Trust recognised his musical talent and felicitated him. “It is a great experience to entertain devotees, who attended Kumbh Mela from different places with Telugu devotional songs,” he stated, adding that the musical concert filled the devotees with spiritual feeling, joy and enthusiasm.
Vallabhbhai Patel Memorial Trust members explained the importance of devotional and cultural values in Kumbh Mela. Former PCC president N Raghuveera Reddy congratulated and wished Nilakanthapuram teacher Venkata Prasad.
Fellow school teachers Jayam Rajesh, Ramanjineyulu, Reddeppa, Abdul Khader and others also expressed their happiness.