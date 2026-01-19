Andhra to be developed as AI creative tech hub, says CM Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stated that Andhra Pradesh will be developed as a hub for AI-driven creative enterprises.

The Chief Minister met a top industry leader in Zurich on the first day of his Davos visit.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister explained on vast investment opportunities available in Andhra Pradesh in areas such as AI Creative Tech Hub, Generative AI, Deep Tech and the Digital Content Economy.

The Chief Minister said that the government is encouraging investments in sectors such as digital media, virtual production, gaming, animation and film technology with the objective of creating large-scale employment opportunities for the youth.

According to a statement from the state government here, Eros Innovation Co-Founder and Co-President Ridhima Lulla and Co-President Swaneet Singh also participated in the meeting. Representatives of Eros explained their initiatives including Eros Gen AI, the Eros Universe Super App, an AI-enabled Film City and virtual production studios. They also informed that Eros is developing virtual reality–based tourism promotion programmes under the title ‘Discover Andhra Pradesh 360.’

Eros Innovations Founder and Chairman Kishore Lulla praised Chief Minister as the “Davos Man Chandrababu,” lauding his global vision and leadership.

Earlier, during a meeting with Indian ambassador to Switzerland Mridul Kumar, the Chief Minister urged him to extend cooperation for investments by Switzerland companies in Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister met Mridul Kumar after reaching Zurich on day one of his four-day visit to participate in World Economic Forum sessions. Ministers Nara Lokesh and TG Venkatesh were also present.

The Chief Minister discussed with Indian ambassador the possibilities of Swiss investments in Andhra Pradesh in various sectors. When the Indian ambassador stated that Switzerland is ahead in pharma, medical equipment, heavy machinery, hardware, electronics, rail components, textiles and research wings, the Chief Minister explained him the opportunities in Andhra Pradesh over investments in Pharma and Medical equipment production.

He said that Andhra Pradesh announced 25 new policies for industrial development. The State government has been giving priority for Artificial intelligence and quantum technologies.

He said special attention has been paid for skill development among youth keeping in view the global demand for skilled work force.