Andhra to receive heavy rains in next two days, govt sets up control rooms for assistance

The Visakhapatnam Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy rains for the next two days in Andhra Pradesh. Slight to moderate rains are expected along with thunder and lightning in the North Coast, South Coast and Rayalaseema areas while heavy rains are expected in one or two places along the north coast. Meanwhile, the meteorological department has forecast another low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal on the 19th and issued warnings to fishermen not to go hunting. District officials have directed the people of Visakhapatnam coastal area people to remain vigilant and set up control rooms in the Collectorate and Revenue Divisions with Visakha Collectorate Control Room Number - 08912590102, Visakha RDO Office - 8790310433, Paderu 08935250228, 8333817955, 9494670039, Narsipatnam Sub Collector Office 8247899530, 7675977897.

In Visakhapatnam Agency, canals and ponds are flowing in Matya Gedda, Ralla Gedda and Kodimamidi Gedda while G Madugula Zone Killangikota Panchayat villages have lost contact with the mandal centers. The floodwaters continue to recede over the Munchingiputtu Mandal Biriguda Bridge. The transport system in the villages of Bungaputtu and Lakshmipuram has come to a standstill.

On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Department official Kanna Babu said the Godavari was overflowing with heavy rains for the last four days. The second alert continues at Dowleswaram. He said a third alert was likely to be issued soon. The current inflow is 17.18 cusecs while the outflow is 939 cusecs. Kanna Babu urged the authorities and people to cooperate with the NDRF teams in the relief efforts.

CM YS Jagan inquired about the flood situation in Godavari from officials and got to know the details. CMO officials explained to the CM that many people had already been evacuated from the flooded areas and that further measures were being taken in view of the upcoming flood. He was also told that instructions have already been given to the collectors of Godavari districts. The CM directed to be vigilant against floods and ordered to focus on the flood prone areas and evacuate them to safe areas without any loss of life.