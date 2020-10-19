Andhra to receive heavy rains on Monday and Tuesday amid depression in Bay of Bengal

In a yet another sad news to Andhra Pradesh, which is facing difficulties with heavy rains and floods, the Meteorological Department forecasted heavy rains in the state for another two days i.e Monday and Tuesday. It is learnt that the surface periodicity is located 1.5 km west of the Bay of Bengal near the southern coast. The meteorological department asserted that on Monday afternoon that there was a possibility of low pressure in the eastern central Bay of Bengal, which would strengthen further within 24 hours and turn into deep depression.

As a result, light to moderate rains are likely in many parts of the coastal and Rayalaseema areas on Monday and Tuesday. Heavy to very heavy rains are expected in the coastal areas as well on the 20th of this month and it is warned that the sea would be turbulent with winds of 45 to 55 km per hour along the sea and fishermen advised not to go for hunting from 19 to 22.

During the last 24 hours, 4cm rainfall registered at Karanchedu in Prakasam district and in Cheemakurthi, 3 cm in Srisailam of Kurnool district, Bhimadole in West Godavari district, Narsapuram and Yanam in East Godavari district, and Amalapuram, Chintalapudi and Tanuku received 2 cm of rainfall.