Andhra University will regain its lost glory, assures new VC

Visakhapatnam : Working in line with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s aspirations, efforts will be taken to encourage a person from every household to become an entrepreneur or an industrialist, said Andhra University new Vice Chancellor GP Raja Sekhar.

Assuming charges as Vice Chancellor of Andhra University in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, the new Vice Chancellor stressed that the V-C is not considered as a post but a responsibility. “The main objective is to take the varsity to the top level and bring back its lost glory. Steps will be taken to set up leadership academies on par with Central Universities,” he said. For those studying in rural areas, the VC said that higher education will be made accessible to them.

Earlier, the VC held a meeting with the principals and deans of various colleges of Andhra University. “Andhra University gains significance than the other national universities and is bigger too. Those who pursued their education in the AU have reached the top positions in their lives,” the VC recalled.

Despite technology getting advanced and gaining importance, the VC stressed that core subjects should not be ignored. Catering to the students, the VC said that the curriculum and skills required should be updated and revised from time to time. Speaking about Academics, the VC said, “Academics are more important than our positions. There are many challenges in the process of streamlining the system and there will be more reforms in future.” He said that he would work towards raising funds and resources collaborating with the Central and International Institutions.

Prof Raja Sekhar preferred taking charge in a simple manner and sent a circular in advance not to bring flower bouquets, shawls and gifts on the occasion. He was greeted by officials and staff of the AU after assuming charge. AU Rector N Kishore Babu and Registrar EN Dhanamjaya Rao, principals and other officials were present.