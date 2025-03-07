Anganwadi workers, helpers to get honorarium hike

Vijayawada: Minister for women and child welfare Gummidi Sandhya Rani on Thursday announced that the state government would increase the honorarium and will pay gratuity to Angwanwadi workers and helpers in the state.

The minister replied to a question by members Borra Gopimurthy, Illa Venkateswara Rao and KS Lakshmana Rao in Legislative Council on Thursday.

They sought to know the details of Anganwadi workers and helpers working in the state, of honorarium and of any proposals with the government to enhance honorarium and pay gratuity. In response, the minister said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had earlier increased the honorarium of Anganwadi workers two times and he will increase it once again. She further said gratuity will also be paid to the workers and helpers.

The minister said over 55,000 Anganwadi centres are in the state and more than 1.1 lakh workers and helpers are working in them. She said the Chief Minister will make an announcement on increasing honorarium very soon.

Sandhya Rani said the YSRCP government had increased honorarium by Rs 1,000 and stopped the implementation of welfare schemes to Angwanwadi workers and helpers. She said the honorarium was increased from Rs 10,500 to Rs 11,500 and later welfare schemes were cancelled in YSRCP rule.

Sandhya Rani said the state government would implement the welfare schemes to Anganwadi workers and helpers.