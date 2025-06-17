Anganwadi workers protest demanding inclusion of welfare schemes

Adoni: A large number of Anganwadi workers under the aegis of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) took out a rally in Adoni on Monday, demanding the extension of government welfare schemes to them. The rally commenced at the Municipal Grounds and proceeded through Bhima Circle before culminating in a protest in front of the Mandal Revenue Officer’s (MRO) office. CITU town unit president Tippanna, secretary Gopal, and mandal leaders J Ramamjaneyulu and B Veerareddy addressed the gathering, along with Anganwadi union leaders Padma, Renuka, and Somakka.

Speaking at the dharna, the leaders expressed serious concern that Anganwadi workers are being portrayed as government employees in online systems. This classification, they argued, is preventing them from receiving benefits under various welfare schemes.

They pointed out that not a single welfare scheme was extended to Anganwadi workers during the tenure of the previous government.

“Despite repeated representations to the authorities, our pleas were ignored,” the leaders said. During a 42-day strike in the past, the then government had verbally assured them that they would be made eligible for welfare schemes. However, no official Government Order (GO) was issued in this regard.

As a result, the current government’s welfare programmes, many of which are based on the income eligibility criterion of Rs 12,000 per month, are not being extended to them. The workers noted that their current monthly honorarium stands at Rs.11,500 — which makes them eligible for these schemes — yet they are still being excluded. “We urge the government to show compassion and ensure that all applicable welfare benefits are extended to Anganwadi workers without delay,” they appealed. At the conclusion of the protest, a formal representation outlining their demands and grievances was submitted to MRO Ramesh. A large number of Anganwadi workers participated in theprotest.