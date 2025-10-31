ANGRAU scientists inspect cyclone-hit paddy fields

Vijayawada: Scientists from Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU), Lam, Guntur, along with experts from Krishna Vigyana Kendra (KVK), Garikapadu and officials of NTR District Agriculture Department, inspected paddy fields affected by Cyclone Montha in Ramavarappadu, Prasadampadu, Enikepadu, Nidamanuru, and Gudavalli villages of Vijayawada Rural Mandal on Thursday.

The team, led by ANGRAU Dean of Agricultural Engineering Dr Mani, Programme Coordinator Dr PN Siva Prasad, Scientists M Ravi Kishore, Dr N Rajasekhar, and District Agriculture Officer DMF Vijaya Kumari, interacted with farmers, who suffered crop losses due to cyclone. They assessed field conditions, advised farmers on remedial measures, and suggested precautionary steps to minimise further damage.

Scientists warned that after the rains subside, high solar intensity could increase the incidence of scab, leaf spot, and mosquito pest infestation in affected fields. For flowering-stage varieties such as MTU 1061, MTU 1318, MTU 1262, and BPT 5204, there is a risk of thalu seed formation and grain discoloration.

For milking-stage varieties including Swarna, Sampada Swarna, BPT 5204, RNR 15048, and KNM 1638, they advised farmers to drain excess water through internal canals and, if possible, lift and tie fallen crops. To prevent seed discoloration and fungal infections, farmers should spray 200 ml of Propiconazole per acre.

For crops in the seed-hardening or harvest stage, if sprouting occurs, the team recommended spraying a 5% salt solution (50 g per litre of water) after draining water to reduce germination and discoloration.

Agriculture Assistant Director B Venkateswara Rao, Vijayawada Rural Agriculture Officer K Raghuram, VAAs and others were present.