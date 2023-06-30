Anil Kumar Yadav slams Lokesh, challenges him to contest against him

Nellore Rural MLA Anil Kumar Yadav has once again challenged TDP national general secretary to accept his challenge and contest against him from the Nellore Rural constituency.

Speaking the media on Friday, he criticised Nara Lokesh for his comments against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy saying that the latter was scared of the support that Yuva Galam Padayatra is getting ready and clarified that there is no takers for Nara Lokesh comments.

Further, Anil Kumar Yadav Reuter that Lokesh has no stature and cannot even speak properly to woo the public and hence the padayatra has become.a laughing stock. Questioning the TDP leaders as to why they are not accepting his challenge, Anil claimed that Nara Lokesh lacks the courage to do so.

He also took a dig at TDP leaders who served as ministers are following Lokesh, who has no stature. Reacting to the announcement of TDP candidate from Nellore Rural, Anil Kumar said that TDP is scared of him and has announced Narayana as the candidate.



