  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Anil to visit Narasaraopet soon

Anil to visit Narasaraopet soon
x
Highlights

Narasaraopet: Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu hailed the decision of the YSRCP high command for deciding to field former minister Anil...

Narasaraopet: Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu hailed the decision of the YSRCP high command for deciding to field former minister Anil Kumar Yadav from Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency in the coming general elections.

Addressing media at the YSRCP office in Sattenapalli on Thursday, he said BCs are celebrating for deciding to field him from Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency. He said he will come to Narasaraopet very soon.

Replying to a question, he said YSRCP high command asked MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu to contest from Guntur Lok Sabha seat. He said the latter rejected this proposal and quit the party.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X