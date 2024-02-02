Anil to visit Narasaraopet soon

Narasaraopet: Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu hailed the decision of the YSRCP high command for deciding to field former minister Anil Kumar Yadav from Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency in the coming general elections.

Addressing media at the YSRCP office in Sattenapalli on Thursday, he said BCs are celebrating for deciding to field him from Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency. He said he will come to Narasaraopet very soon.

Replying to a question, he said YSRCP high command asked MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu to contest from Guntur Lok Sabha seat. He said the latter rejected this proposal and quit the party.