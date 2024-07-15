Anivara Asthanam Festival Celebrations at Tirumala tomorrow, several Services

The Anivara Asthanam festival will be celebrated at the Tirumala Srivari Temple, home to the living deity of Kaliyuga. As part of the festivities, Sridevi Bhudevi, along with Malayappaswamy, will be brought to the Ghanta Mandapam in front of Banguravakili in Sarvabhupala Vahanam. Special poojas will be performed by temple priests to Moolavirattu in Anandanilayam, along with Utsavamurthy.

At 6 pm, Sridevi Bhudevi Sametha Malayappa Swamy will parade through the streets of Tirumada in a flower palanquin to give darshan to devotees.

However, in light of the Anivara Asthanam festival, TTD has canceled several services at the Srivari Temple, including Ashtadal Padapadmaradhana, Kalyanotsavam, Oonjalseva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, and Sahasradipalankara. VIP break darshans have also been cancelled, along with the acceptance of letters of recommendation today.

The decision to cancel these services aims to ensure the smooth celebration of the Anivara Asthanam festival and accommodate the special rituals and processions taking place at the temple. Devotees are encouraged to participate in the festival and seek the blessings of the divine during this auspicious occasion.