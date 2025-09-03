Ankurarpanam for Pavitrotsavams in Govindarajaswamy Temple held

Tirupati: The Ankurarpanam for the annual Pavitrotsavams to be held from September 03 to 05 at Sri Govindarajaswamy Temple in Tirupati was performed on Tuesday evening in accordance with the scriptures. As part of the Pavitrotsavams, the Pavitra Pratishtha will be performed on September 3, Pavitra Samarpana on September 4 and Purnahuti on September 5.

Devotees participating in the Pavitrotsavam can pay Rs. 500/- (for two persons) and participate in the Arjitha Seva. Sri Sri Sri Pedda Jeeyar, Sri Sri Sri Chinna Jeeyar, Deputy EO of the temple Shanti, AEO Narayana Chowdhary, Superintendent Chiranjeevi, Temple Inspector Radhakrishna, other officials and temple priests participated.