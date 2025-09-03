  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Ankurarpanam for Pavitrotsavams in Govindarajaswamy Temple held

Ankurarpanam for Pavitrotsavams in Govindarajaswamy Temple held
x

Priests performing The Ankurarpanam at Sri Govindarajaswamy Temple in Tirupati on Tuesday

Highlights

Tirupati: The Ankurarpanam for the annual Pavitrotsavams to be held from September 03 to 05 at Sri Govindarajaswamy Temple in Tirupati was performed...

Tirupati: The Ankurarpanam for the annual Pavitrotsavams to be held from September 03 to 05 at Sri Govindarajaswamy Temple in Tirupati was performed on Tuesday evening in accordance with the scriptures. As part of the Pavitrotsavams, the Pavitra Pratishtha will be performed on September 3, Pavitra Samarpana on September 4 and Purnahuti on September 5.

Devotees participating in the Pavitrotsavam can pay Rs. 500/- (for two persons) and participate in the Arjitha Seva. Sri Sri Sri Pedda Jeeyar, Sri Sri Sri Chinna Jeeyar, Deputy EO of the temple Shanti, AEO Narayana Chowdhary, Superintendent Chiranjeevi, Temple Inspector Radhakrishna, other officials and temple priests participated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick