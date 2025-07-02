  • Menu
Ankurarpanam performed in Tirupati

Priest performing Ankurarpanam at Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati on Tuesday

The rituals for Pushpayagam at Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati commenced with Ankurarpanam and Senadhipathi Utsavam on Tuesday evening at 5.30 pm.

Tirupati: The rituals for Pushpayagam at Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati commenced with Ankurarpanam and Senadhipathi Utsavam on Tuesday evening at 5.30 pm.

The procession of the divine commander in chief, Sri Vishwaksena was held around temple streets.

On July 2, Snapana Tirumanjanam will be performed at 9.30 am, followed by Pushpayagam from 1 pm to 4 pm with a range of variety of flowers to the deities.

Later, from 6 pm to 7.30 pm, Swamy along with Ammavarlu will bless devotees

Deputy EO Shanti, AEO Muni Krishna Reddy, temple officials and priests participated.

