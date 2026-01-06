Cong women leaders jockeying for state commission’s top post

Hyderabad: Several women leaders of the Congress party are aspiring for the post of Chairperson of the Telangana State Women’s Commission, as the tenure of the present chairperson, Nerella Sharada, is set to end on January 7, 2026.

According to party sources, the Telangana government is unlikely to grant an extension to Nerella Sharada, as the Congress high command is reportedly not in favour of extending the tenure of leaders holding nominated posts, whoever it may be.

Meanwhile, several Congress women leaders are in the race for the prestigious position. Prominent among them are Regulapati Ramya Rao, daughter of former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s brother; Singapuram Indira, who unsuccessfully contested the MLA elections twice from Station Ghanpur; and Mogili Sunitha Rao, president of the Telangana Mahila Congress. Some other leaders are also said to be vying for the post.

Regulapati Ramya Rao had expected to be appointed as chairperson immediately after the Congress came to power. However, the party at that time gave the opportunity to Nerella Sharada. It is learnt that Ramya Rao is hopeful of securing the position this time.

Similarly, Singapuram Indira is also seeking the post, citing her electoral efforts despite consecutive defeats.

On the other hand, Sunitha Rao, who unsuccessfully contested from the Goshamahal constituency, is also considered a strong contender due to her legal background. Sources said her tenure as Telangana Mahila Congress president has ended, and the party may consider her for the commission chairperson post.

It is also learnt that the names of the commission members have already been finalised. The present members of the Telangana State Women’s Commission are Shaheena Afroze, Sudham Laxmi, K. Eshwari Bhai, Gaddala Padma, K. Umadevi Yadav, and K. Revathi Rao.

The Congress party is said to be engaged in serious deliberations to finalise the name of the next chairperson.