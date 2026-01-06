  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Three held, 11 kg ganja seized

  • Created On:  6 Jan 2026 10:45 AM IST
Three held, 11 kg ganja seized
X

Ongole: Prakasam district police conducted checks at Ongole Railway Station and express trains under the supervision of SP V Harshavardhan Raju, targeting the eradication of cannabis and narcotics trafficking. The teams, consisting of Women Police Station CI Sudhakar, Special Party, Eagle Team, GRP, and RPF personnel, along with sniffer dog Roxy, inspected train compartments, station premises, parcel centres, and suspicious baggage.

During checks on Train No 18189 - Ernakulam Express between Ongole and Kavali, authorities seized approximately 11 kilograms of cannabis and arrested three individuals. The accused were identified as G Sandil Kumar (50) and B Murugan (28) from Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, and Blessin (20) from Idukki district, Kerala. The suspects were handed over to the GRP police for further investigation.

Police have warned of strict legal action against anyone transporting, selling, or consuming cannabis and narcotics. Citizens can report information confidentially via toll-free number 1972, Dial 112, or WhatsApp 9121102266.

Tags

Prakasam PoliceCannabis SeizureOngole Railway StationNarcotics TraffickingDrug Enforcement
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Hina Khan struggles to breathe as Mumbai’s air quality deteriorates

Hina’s candid post has drawn attention to the growing pollution problem in Mumbai, with many residents echoing similar complaints about breathing difficulties, throat irritation and reduced outdoor movement.

Hina Khan struggles to breathe as Mumbai’s air quality deteriorates

National News

More
Share it
X