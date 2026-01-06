Three held, 11 kg ganja seized

Ongole: Prakasam district police conducted checks at Ongole Railway Station and express trains under the supervision of SP V Harshavardhan Raju, targeting the eradication of cannabis and narcotics trafficking. The teams, consisting of Women Police Station CI Sudhakar, Special Party, Eagle Team, GRP, and RPF personnel, along with sniffer dog Roxy, inspected train compartments, station premises, parcel centres, and suspicious baggage.

During checks on Train No 18189 - Ernakulam Express between Ongole and Kavali, authorities seized approximately 11 kilograms of cannabis and arrested three individuals. The accused were identified as G Sandil Kumar (50) and B Murugan (28) from Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, and Blessin (20) from Idukki district, Kerala. The suspects were handed over to the GRP police for further investigation.

Police have warned of strict legal action against anyone transporting, selling, or consuming cannabis and narcotics. Citizens can report information confidentially via toll-free number 1972, Dial 112, or WhatsApp 9121102266.