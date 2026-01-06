Ballari violence case: Court remands 26 accused

Bengaluru: In a major development in the Ballari banner violence case, a Bengaluru special court for elected representatives on Monday remanded 26 accused, including prime murder accused Gurucharan Singh, to 14 days’ judicial custody. Following the court order, all the accused have been shifted to Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.

The case pertains to the violent clash that erupted in Ballari on January 1, the very first day of the New Year, during which Congress worker Rajashekar was shot dead. The incident had triggered widespread tension in the mining district and sparked sharp political reactions.

Investigations revealed that the firing was carried out by the gunman of Ballari MLA Bharath Reddy’s close aide, Satish Reddy. Police sources have confirmed that the bullet fired by gunman Gurucharan Singh caused the death of Rajashekar. Based on forensic and preliminary investigation findings, Gurucharan Singh was identified as the key shooter in the case.

Police have arrested three gunmen — Gurucharan Singh, Baljit Singh and Mahendra Singh — in connection with the firing. During the course of the investigation, the accused were taken to an MRV Layout house where Gurucharan Singh was staying, and a mahazar was conducted. Bullet cartridges were recovered from the premises. Police also conducted a mahazar near the residence of mining baron G. Janardhana Reddy as part of evidence collection related to the case.

According to police, a total of six FIRs have been registered at the Brucepet police station in connection with the banner-related violence. Initially, around 45 people were detained for questioning. After sustained interrogation, 26 individuals were formally arrested, including 10 Congress workers and 11 BJP workers, indicating that members from both political parties were involved in the clashes. As the case falls under the jurisdiction of the special court for MPs and MLAs, all 26 accused were produced before the court on Monday. After hearing the prosecution, the court ordered judicial custody for 14 days.