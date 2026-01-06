Foundation stones laid for projects worth Rs 1.02 cr in Dhone

Dhone (Nandyal district): Several development works were initiated in Dhone town on Monday, giving top priority to strengthen basic infrastructure in towns and villages. As part of this, Dhone MLA Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy laid foundation stone for the construction of compound wall and provision of drinking water facilities at SC Burial Ground at an estimated cost of Rs 9.2 lakh.

The MLA stated the government’s objective is to ensure inclusive and balanced development for all sections of society, with special emphasis on improving amenities related to SC community. He said development of the burial ground would enhance sanitation, safety and drinking water facilities, making it more useful to public. He directed officials to ensure quality execution and timely completion of works while making optimal use of public funds.

Also, foundation stones laid for CC roads and CC drains in multiple wards of Done town. In 16th ward (Widows Colony), works worth Rs 32.8 lakh were launched, while in 17th ward (Trivarna Colony), similar works were initiated at a cost of Rs 41 lakh. In 23rd ward (YSR Nagar), foundation stone laid for CC road and CC drain works with Rs 20 lakh.

The MLA said the government is keen on addressing long-pending road and drainage issues on a permanent basis in Dhone town. These works would eliminate water stagnation during monsoon and ensure better transportation and cleaner surroundings, he added. He assured that there would be no compromise on quality and that all works must be completed within the stipulated timeframe.