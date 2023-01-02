Annaprasadam distribution at PAC-4 inaugurated

Tirumala: TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy on Sunday inaugurated the newly-established Annaprasadam centre at Pilgrim Amenities Complex-4 (old Annaprasadam building) and formally commenced free distribution of food to devotees by himself serving food to the devotees.

He took the occasion to interact with the pilgrims on the facilities being provided by the TTD to the devotees in Tirumala including darshan, accommodation and free food.

Later speaking to mediapersons, the TTD Chairman said the TTD board had decided to open mini Anna Prasadam Bhavans on all four regions of Tirumala for the convenience of the devotees which will also help decongest the existing main Annadanam complex Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Anna Prasadam Centre.

He said SSD tokens for Vaikunta Dwara Darshan will be issued till the completion of allocated quota and the TTD had made all arrangements of food and beverages for the devotees at all the 10 SSD token issuing centres including the one at Tirumala and the remaining nine in Tirupati.

He appealed to devotees to come for darshan only on the given date and time slots on tokens. TTD Board members Vaidyanathan Krishnamurthy, Additional EO (FAC) Veerabrahmam, Annaprasadam Dy EO Selvam, special officer (catering) Shastri and other officials were present.