Annavaram temple officials inspect Radhasala at Korukonda

Korukonda: The management of Sri Lakshmi Nrusimha Swamy temple in Korukonda failed to provide proper protection to its sacred chariot. The chariot though kept in slabbed Radhasala, there was no door, fencing or even closed circuit cameras and the chariot was by the side of the road and there was a scope for any damage.

In the wake of fire mishap occurred in Sri Lakshmi Nrusimha Swamy temple at Antarvedi in which its chariot was gutted, the officials of Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy temple, Annavaram who adopted the temple at Korukonda six years ago, rushed to the temple to inspect Radhasala.

As part of it, endowments department assistant commissioner DLB Ramesh Babu, Annavaram temple assistant executive officer K Srinivasa Rao, assistant engineer J Satyanarayana, superintendent Subramanyam and temple staff Ravi inspected the main temple on the sacred shrine on the top of the hill, lower temple and Radhasala.

They decided to arrange 11 feet height of doors to Radhasala, fencing and 12 closed circuit cameras at Radhasala and at the temple. Why Annavaram devastnam management left the chariot openly for many years is a million dollar question.

The people in Korukonda expressed concern over the negligent attitude of the temple management in this regard.