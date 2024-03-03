Annual day celebrated at MVGR

Vizianagaram: MVGR College of Engineering celebrated its 26th annual day here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Dr R Ramesh said that MVGR brought many changes in academics for the past year where student teacher relation improved and learning process become easy for student.

Director-MVGR Prof S Sitharama Raju said the college adopted changing education system in India because of holistic system existed in MVGR as this institute is 26 years long journey. Director of Pioneer Aluminum LS Rao advised students to become entrepreneurs and be innovative.

Joint Chief Inspector of Factories J Siva Shankar Reddy said that students’ lifestyle and career will be shaped and developed where college provides all skills and create opportunities. Dr YMC Sekhar, Vice-Principal and others were present in the programme.