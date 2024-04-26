Annual Kumbhotsavam begins at Sri Bhramarambikadevi temple in Srisailam

Annual Kumbhotsavam, organised by EO Peddi Raju and the authorities of Sri Bhramarambikadevi temple in Srisailam, kicked off on Friday morning with a special pooja to the goddess.

As part of the ritual, coconut, lemon, and pumpkins were offered as the first installment of sattvik sacrifice. In the evening, Annabhishekam would be performed to the deity, while the temple gates will be closed to the public.



During the ceremony, rice will be poured into Kumbharashi and a temple employee dressed as a woman gave Kumbhaharati to the Goddess. The second installment of sattvikabali will then be offered to complete the ritual.



Following the proceedings, authorities allowed devotees to witness the true form of the Goddess. The annual event is a significant religious observance for worshippers and visitors alike.