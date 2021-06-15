Another 17,000 Jagananna colonies would be set up in AP, says minister Sri Ranganatha Raju

Andhra Pradesh Minister Sri Ranganatha Raju said that 17,000 more Jagananna colonies are going to be set up up in Andhra Pradesh. Minister Ranganatha Raju on Tuesday conducted a review on houses for the poor and Jagananna colonies. Speaking on the occasion, he said that in the first installment, 98 thousand houses will be constructed in Vizianagaram district.



He said welfare schemes were also being implemented during the Coronavirus. He assured that economic growth would increase in every family in the villages and houses would be sanctioned to everyone who is eligible irrespective of party.



Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy earlier launched the YSR Jagananna Colonies project on last Thursday, where more than 15.6 lakh houses will be constructed at a cost of Rs 28,084 crore in the first phase. The entire project is targeted to be completed by June 2023.



YS Jagan said that apart from giving houses to 31 lakh families, we are also building houses and are setting up Jagananna colonies with wide roads, underground drainage, underground electricity, drinking water and internet facilities.