Anti-CAA protests rock Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Muslims in the city took out a massive rally from Saraswati Park to the Gandhi statue near the GVMC office here on Sunday protesting against the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Raising slogans against the CAA, NRC, the Muslims in the city in large numbers took out a huge rally raising slogans against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and termed the Act as 'anti-Muslim.'

Leaders of the Muslim outfits faulted the YSRCP and the TDP for supporting the Centre to enact the CAA, NRC.Urging the Centre to revoke the Acts immediately, they threatened to intensify the agitation if the former fails to respond positively to their demand. Meanwhile, Left parties also extended support to the agitation of Muslims.