Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Anti-CAA protests rock Vizag

Anti-CAA protests rock Vizag
Highlights

Muslims in the city took out a massive rally from Saraswati Park to the Gandhi statue near the GVMC office here on Sunday protesting against the...

Visakhapatnam: Muslims in the city took out a massive rally from Saraswati Park to the Gandhi statue near the GVMC office here on Sunday protesting against the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Raising slogans against the CAA, NRC, the Muslims in the city in large numbers took out a huge rally raising slogans against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and termed the Act as 'anti-Muslim.'

Leaders of the Muslim outfits faulted the YSRCP and the TDP for supporting the Centre to enact the CAA, NRC.Urging the Centre to revoke the Acts immediately, they threatened to intensify the agitation if the former fails to respond positively to their demand. Meanwhile, Left parties also extended support to the agitation of Muslims.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Delhi: 9 dead, 2 critically injured in massive fire at Kirari cloth godown23 Dec 2019 2:34 AM GMT

Delhi: 9 dead, 2 critically injured in massive fire at Kirari cloth godown

'Unity in diversity is India's speciality,' says PM Modi at Delhi...
Karnataka CM announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for two killed in Mangaluru protest
Karnataka CM announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for two killed in...
879 arrested, 5000 bound down, 135 cases registered, 15 dead: UP DGP on Citizenship protests
879 arrested, 5000 bound down, 135 cases registered, 15 dead: UP...
Army chief designate Manoj Naravane says real spy world not like
Army chief designate Manoj Naravane says real spy world not like...


Top