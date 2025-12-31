‘Anu Swaram 2025’ poetry anthology released

Vijayawada: Justice Akula Venkata Sesha Sai on Tuesday released “Anu Swaram 2025,” a Telugu–Hindi–Telugu poetry anthology, and lauded the collective efforts behind the work. He said the book, comprising 47 poems, has been rendered through free translations by five translators, successfully bringing quality poetry to the literary world. He congratulated the Anuvada Mitra Mandali for its dedicated efforts to translate Telugu literature into Hindi and other languages, thereby expanding its reach to a wider readership.

On the same platform, Dr Prasad Totakura, organiser of the TANA World Literature Forum, released “Anu Vedam,” an anthology of essays translated from English into Telugu by noted writer Dr Dutta Samanthakamani. He observed that the book offers deeper insight into contemporary political and social realities and would help readers better understand present-day societal discourse.

During the programme, retired IAS officer A Md Imtiaz launched the website https://samanthakamani.com, which is part of the Anuvada Mitra Mandali initiative. He said the website, which documents over two decades of literary work, provides readers across the world free access to books, and urged literature lovers to make full use of this valuable resource. Presiding over the event, Golla Narayana Rao, president of Anuvada Mitra Mandali, stated that the organisation is committed to bringing out a new “Anu Swaram” poetry anthology every year, along with several translated literary works, to enrich the literary landscape.

At the event, Vadlamudi Padmavathi introduced the Telugu poetry featured in “Anu Swaram,” Gopal Srivatsav presented the Hindi poetry, while K Satya Ranjan, State Secretary of Sahithi Sravanti, introduced the book “Anu Vedam.”

Editor Dr Dutta Samanthakamani described the publications as the outcome of collective effort and extended her heartfelt thanks to all contributors, translators, and organisers for their support in making the literary initiative a success.