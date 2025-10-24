AP ahead in growth among east coast states: NITI Aayog

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh is ahead of the fastest-growing states on the eastern coast of India, said NITI Aayog CEO B V R Subrahmanyam, pointing out that the state holds vast potential for further growth under the Central government’s Purvodaya scheme.

Speaking after a review with chief secretary K Vijayanand at the Secretariat on Thursday, Subrahmanyam said Andhra Pradesh’s long coastline and multiple ports offer strong foundations for economic expansion.

However, he noted that the state should prioritise the development of a large container megaport to maximise its maritime advantages. He advised the chief secretary to prepare a detailed report on innovative developmental initiatives being implemented in the state so that a special presentation could be made at the forthcoming chief secretaries’ conference.

The NITI Aayog CEO also discussed progress on the proposed Visakhapatnam Growth Hub and the development of the Visakhapatnam–Amaravati–Tirupati growth corridors, which are expected to accelerate industrialisation and attract investment along the coastal belt.

Chief secretary Vijayanand said the government would soon appoint a special officer to oversee and expedite the works related to the Visakhapatnam Growth Hub. He added that Andhra Pradesh is actively pursuing several major projects and industries and is working closely with the Centre to ensure timely sanction of funds. He urged NITI Aayog to recommend enhanced Central funding for key projects under implementation.

The Purvodaya scheme, launched by the Centre, aims to transform the eastern coastal states — Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar — into engines of national growth.

It focuses on developing infrastructure such as roads, ports, airports, and power plants, while also promoting industrial corridors, employment generation, and skill development.

Subrahmanyam said the scheme will strengthen educational and skill-training institutions, enhance agricultural and fisheries-based industries, and create new opportunities for inclusive, sustainable growth.

With continued investments, he said, Purvodaya would help the eastern region, particularly Andhra Pradesh, play a leading role in achieving Viksit Bharat—a developed India by 2047.

NITI Aayog additional CEO Parthasarathy Reddy, principal secretary (finance and planning) Piyush Kumar and other senior officials participated in the meeting.