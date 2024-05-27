Live
AP and Telangana BJP leaders head to Varanasi to campaign for PM Modi
The leaders from southern states, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, have joined forces in Varanasi to campaign in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's re-election bid. The leaders, including Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, Rajya Sabha Member K. Laxman, Itala Rajender, MP Bandi Sanjay, GVL Narasimha Rao, Bhanu Prakash Reddy, and Harsh Vardhan, are all working towards ensuring Modi's victory in the final phase of polling in Varanasi on June 1.
With Varanasi being a crucial constituency with a significant number of voters from southern states, the support of these leaders is seen as essential for Modi's victory. Kamal Nath, who is leading the campaign to secure Modi's third term in Varanasi, has been actively involved in rallying support for the Prime Minister.
On May 14, Prime Minister Modi submitted his nomination papers as a candidate for the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, signaling the beginning of what promises to be a fiercely contested election. With strong support from leaders across the country, Modi's re-election bid in Varanasi is gaining momentum as the polling day approaches.