AP Assembly approves Dr. NTR Health University Amendment bill 2022

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly approved the bill brought by the AP government to change the name of Dr. NTR Health University. Dr. NTR Health University Amendment (2022) bill naming the university after YSR was introduced in the House by Health Minister Vidudala Rajini and a discussion was held.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Rajini said that YSR has worked a lot for the development of the medical sector. She explained that free medical treatment was provided to the poor with Aarogyasri.

Later, Minister Roja thanked YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for naming the university after YSR and welcomed the decision. CM Jagan while speaking on the bill explained the reasons for the name change and opined that they are changing the name after YSR as he is the one who brought bigger changes in the field of medical and health care.

The Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram announced that the Bill has been approved by the Legislative Assembly after discussion.