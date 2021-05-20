AP assembly budget session: BAC meeting concluded, decides to hold session for one day

The BAC meeting chaired by Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram ended. The BAC meeting was attended by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ministers Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Kursala Kannababu, Anil Kumar Yadav and Chief Whip Srikanth Reddy. The BAC decided to hold the meetings for one-day. After the introduction of the budget, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will address the gathering.

Later, the decision will be taken against the privatization of the Visakhapatnam steel plant. The 2021–22 Andhra Pradesh State Budget includes sub-plans exclusively for women along with BC, SC, ST and minorities, will be introduced in the Legislative Assembly shortly.

After the BAC meeting, the Assembly Budget sessions 2021-22 has resumed. The government will soon introduce the 2021-22 annual budget. Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy will present the budget in the assembly and Minister Kannababu will present the agriculture budget.

Earlier, governor Biswabhushan Harichandan addressed both the houses in a virtual manner. The governor said that the Andhra Pradesh state has been an ideal for the country in controlling covid.