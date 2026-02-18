AP Assembly Budget Session Continues with question hour

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly's budget session entered its fifth day on Wednesday, beginning with a question and answer session led by Speaker CH Ayyannapatrudu. The Speaker informed members of a technical fault in the Assembly's audio system, which has been temporarily replaced while experts from Mumbai are expected to repair it.

During the session, members raised concerns about the capacity and condition of government hospitals. MLA Akhila Priya of the TDP urged the government to upgrade several 50-bed hospitals in Allagadda, Vayalpadu, Faduru, and Kovur to 100 beds. She highlighted the plight of patients affected by delays in treatment, citing her mother’s death due to missing the 'golden hour' after an accident in Allagadda, and expressed concern over the lack of doctors and specialists in the area. She called for the establishment of a trauma centre in Allagadda.

Health Minister Satya Kumar assured the House that proposals to increase hospital capacity are under consideration. He explained that the central government has stipulated that trauma centres should be located every 100 kilometres, and that efforts are underway to set up critical care blocks along national highways.

MLA Venigandla Ramu raised issues regarding incomplete health projects in Gudivada constituency, urging the government to complete the Rudrapaka Health Centre and upgrade Ramapuram Hospital, which is in poor condition. He also requested a primary health centre in Kavuthavaram and a dialysis centre at the existing 100-bed hospital in Gudivada.

The Minister responded that tenders have been called for the completion of hospitals in Motur, Kavuthavaram, and Ramapuram, but delays persist due to lack of bidders. He assured that these projects would be completed as soon as possible.