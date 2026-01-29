Bus collides divider in Nalgonda district, three suffer minor injuries

A road accident occurred on Thursday on National Highway 65 near Muthyalamma Gudem in Kattangur mandal, Nalgonda district. An RTC super luxury bus travelling from Hyderabad to Vijayawada lost control due to excessive speed and collided with a road divider. There were 26 passengers on board at the time; three sustained minor injuries, while the rest escaped unharmed. The injured were promptly taken to hospital for treatment.

Cause of the Accident

Initial investigations indicate that excessive speed was the primary cause. The bus, travelling at high speed, suddenly lost control and hit the divider but did not overturn, preventing a more serious disaster. All remaining passengers managed to escape without injury.

Local residents alerted the police, who arrived quickly at the scene. The injured were moved to nearby hospitals for treatment. Due to the bus being stuck on the divider, traffic on the highway was temporarily disrupted. With the assistance of a crane, the vehicle was removed, and traffic was restored. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation, with the driver currently being questioned. Passengers were reported to be terrified and panicked following the incident.