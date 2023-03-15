AP Assembly Budget sessions: 12 TDP members suspended from the house

Andhra Pradesh assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram has suspended as many as twelve TDP members including YSRCP Rebel MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy. Speaker Tammineni Sitaram announced that Kotam Reddy Sridhar Reddy, Payyavula Kesav and Nimmala Ramanaidu will be suspended for the entire session and said that the rest of the members are being suspended for one day. The speaker said that they are being suspended for mis-leading the house and repeatedly obstructing the activities of the house. The TDP members raised slogans against the Speaker.



Earlier only two TDP members Payyavula Keshav and Nimmala Ramanaidu were suspended by the Speaker. During the debate in the House on the issue of receiving the Governor, TDP MLA Payyavula Keshav repeatedly asked to give him a chance. For more than 40 minutes, while the ministers and members of the ruling party were talking in the House, Payyavula interrupted. In this order, the speaker announced that Payyavula Keshav and Nimmala Ramanaidu are being suspended.



But the TDP members questioned how they will be suspended without any proposal from the government. Due to this, then Finance Minister Buggana Rajender once again requested the Speaker to suspend the duo. Then the Speaker once again said that two TDP members are being suspended from the House. The suspended TDP members continued their agitation even as they were asked them to leave the House.



TDP members Nimmala Ramanaidu, Bendalam Ashok, Atchchennaidu, Adireddy Bhavani, Chinarajappa, Ganababu, Payyavula Keshav, Gadde Rammohan, Rama Raju, Eluri Sambasivarao, Dola Veeranjaneyaswamy and Ravi Kumar were suspended.