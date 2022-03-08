AP Assembly Budget Sessions: YS Jagan announces Mekapat Goutham Reddy's name to Sangam Barrage

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said Goutham Reddy's death was a huge loss to himself, the party and the state. On the second day, Chief Minister YS Jagan on behalf of the government introduced a condolence resolution on the death of Goutham Reddy as part of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly budget meetings. CM YS Jagan said, Goutham Reddy has been a good friend of him since childhood and said they could not digest the untimely death.



CM Jagan recalled that Goutham Reddy had stood by him on many occasions. He said he had discharged his responsibilities efficiently and had played a key role in bringing new companies into the state.

He said that Goutham Reddy had worked hard as the Minister of Industry and asserted that drinking water will be provided to Udayagiri through the Veligonda project. The chief minister assured that the barrage works will be completed in 6 weeks. CM YS Jagan announced in the assembly that Sangam Barrage will be named after Mekapati Gautam Reddy.