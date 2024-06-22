Ayyannapatrudu assumes charge as speaker, CM Naidu greets, terms him as firebrand

Andhra Pradesh assembly Protem speaker announces TDP MLA Ayyannapatrudu as the assembly speaker of the house and requested The leaders to accompany the latter to speaker chair.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and minister Satyam Kumar Yadav accompanied Ayyannapatrudu to the chair and made him sit in the chair. Later, Ayyannapatrudu assumed the charge as the speaker of the AP Assembly.

After Ayyannapatrudu assumed charged as speaker, CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu has greeted the speaker Ch Ayyannapatrudu and explained his political background. He said Ayyannapatrudu elected to assembly seven times. CM said Ayyannapatrudu worked 16 years as minister. He termed the speaker as firebrand.

Chandrababu Naidu said Ayyannapatrudu has attachment with Narsipatnam over 40 years and he always strived for development of North Andhra and fought for Godavari waters. He said Ayyannapatrudu faced many problems in his political career and bravely gone ahead.

Further, Naidu has alleged that the last time the Assembly sessions were held in wicked and ugly manner with abusing language and ridiculing the MLAs.

Chandrababu Naidu lamented that many comments were made against him and his family. He said even the Mike was not given to make his statement. He srecalled why he made walk about from the assembly.

Chandrababu Naidu said character assassination was made in the assembly and social media. He said first time he got tears in the eyes and decided to change assembly as respectable house.

He thanked the people for electing as the CM and he wanted to born as the Telugu man if he gets rebirth.

Chandrababu has recalled that he took a pledge to return to assembly as the CM of Andhra Pradesh and came to assembly as the CM.

Chandrababu Naidu said YSP said why not 175 and got only 11 seats in elections. He said he is the most senior and nine times elected to assembly. He said the 15th session was the ugliest one in the state.

He said the government has power to change the lives of people and legislature make laws for it. He said former PM PV Narasimha Rao made many reforms and I took inspiration from him

He said he wish to change AP as zero poverty state and urged the MLAs to maintain dignity of the house. He listed out the former MLAs the stalwarts like Putcalapalli Sundaraiah late NTR and and asked the MLAs to follow in their footsteps

Chandrababu Naidu said the assembly has many responsibilities like construction of capital, Polavaram project, getting investments and to make zero poverty state