Collector Inspires Students to Excel Through Discipline, Hard Work, and Smart Work

Gadwal: On Wednesday, the Collector BM Santosh stayed overnight at the T.G. Residential School & College (Boys) in Bichupalli, Erravalli Mandal, where he engaged with the students in their daily routines. He interacted with them, inspected classrooms, menus, hostel surroundings, and participated in the morning prayer.

During his address, the Collector highlighted that achieving great heights in life requires discipline, a hardworking attitude, and self-confidence. He encouraged students to continuously strive for excellence and pointed out that in addition to hard work, smart work is crucial in today’s world. He stressed the importance of understanding the value of education and recognizing how it contributes to future opportunities.

The Collector motivated the students to take inspiration from their seniors who had achieved remarkable success and urged them to make the best use of the government-provided facilities. He advised 10th-grade and intermediate students to study with logical thinking, focus on revision, and practice through model papers. He urged them to utilize morning and night study hours effectively and set a goal for at least five students to achieve a perfect 10/10 GPA this year.

The Collector promised to honor students achieving excellent results during Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations. He also emphasized the importance of physical health, urging students to exercise daily. He instructed the principal and staff to provide nutritious meals according to the menu and ensure the cleanliness of the school premises. He advised students to focus on their studies and become role models, making their parents’ efforts worthwhile.

The program was attended by Principal Srinivas, teachers, students, and staff.

This initiative by District Collector B.M. Santosh demonstrates a proactive and inspiring approach to improving the educational environment and outcomes in the district. By personally engaging with students and emphasizing both academic and holistic development, the Collector set an example of leadership and mentorship.

The emphasis on discipline, smart work, and self-confidence highlights the evolving needs of modern education. The Collector's interaction not only motivated the students but also reinforced the importance of utilizing the resources provided by the government effectively. His promise to honor high-performing students during national celebrations serves as a motivating factor for students to strive for excellence.

Furthermore, the focus on health, hygiene, and nutrition alongside academics reflects a well-rounded perspective on student development. This initiative is a commendable effort in addressing educational challenges and fostering a culture of achievement and responsibility among students.