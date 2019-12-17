AP Assembly Sessions: Speaker Suspends Nine TDP MLA's for disrupting the House

On the last day of winter sessions of Assembly in Andhra Pradesh, the speaker has suspended the TDP vice floor leader Atchannaidu and nine other MLA's from the house while discussing on the capital issue. As per the speaker's explanation, the Suspended MLA's have resorted to violence and protested in front of Speaker's podium, creating ruckus in the house.

Speaker alleged that the TDP leaders had not maintained the dignity of the house from the very first day of the session, and he was emotional while suspending the MLA's. The speaker claims that the TDP has resorted to such extreme means while the government has put forth the facts of capital issue in the house. "The true colours of the opposition is revealed," Speaker asserted.

The MLA's, which includes Nimmala Ramanaidu, Achennaidu, Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, Bendalam Ashok, Madhela Giridhar Rao, Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Sathya Prasad, Y Sambasivarao and G Rammohan Rao.

Speaker Tammineni Sitaram said that MLA's suspension is not worthy, yet he claims that he can't help as they were disrupting the house