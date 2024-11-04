AP Assembly speaker arrives in Sydney

Amaravati: Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu arrived in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday.

He is in Sydney to take part in 67th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) being hosted by the Parliament of New South Wales, Australia.

He is accompanied by his son Chintakayala Rajesh and Secretary General to Andhra Pradesh Legislature Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara.

Upon his arrival, Ayyanna Patrudu was accorded a warm welcome at Sydney International Airport by Telugu people residing in Sydney. They enthusiastically turned up in big numbers, though the Speaker arrived late in the night.