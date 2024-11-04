Live
- Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Provides Update on His Health After Foot Injury
- YSRCP leaders vow to make Jagan CM again
- Over 500 caught for tipsy driving in Cyberabad limits
- Children vandalise Gandhi statue with firecrackers
- Bandi Sanjay resents paddy procurement delay
- Cong holds preparatory meeting for upcoming caste census meet
- Narayana asks officials to ensure prompt implementation of govt programmes
- Caste Census: CM tells officials to constitute ‘dedicated commission’
- 12 civilians injured in Srinagar grenade attack
- Experts flag data privacy concerns after IAF, Uber sign pact
AP Assembly speaker arrives in Sydney
Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu arrived in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday.
Amaravati: Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu arrived in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday.
He is in Sydney to take part in 67th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) being hosted by the Parliament of New South Wales, Australia.
He is accompanied by his son Chintakayala Rajesh and Secretary General to Andhra Pradesh Legislature Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara.
Upon his arrival, Ayyanna Patrudu was accorded a warm welcome at Sydney International Airport by Telugu people residing in Sydney. They enthusiastically turned up in big numbers, though the Speaker arrived late in the night.
