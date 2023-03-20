AP assembly speaker gives a ruling in the house over protests at podium

Andhra Pradesh assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram gave the key ruling in the house on Monday saying that the members should not come near the speaker's podium under any circumstances. He said that if that happens, they will be automatically suspended.

Speaker who responded to the clashes in the assembly said that it is not correct for TDP MLAs to behave in such a way as to reduce the honor and status of the House. He said that it is necessary to ensure that such incidents do not happen again and opined that the ruling was given.

The speaker expressed his anger that the behavior of TDP members was extremely bad and escalated the issue to the Privilege Committee upon the plea of Minister Adimulapu Suresh. Shortly after the commencement of the assembly on Monday, there was a tense atmosphere in the assembly. An argument between YSRCP and TDP members led to a clash. YCP MLA Sudhakar Babu said that TDP MLA Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy attacked him. He expressed concern that he was attacked several times in the last two years.

The clash in AP Assembly led to mutual criticism between YSRCP and TDP leaders. YSRCP MLAs said that TDP members attacked them while TDP MLAs made key allegations that they were attacked. The ministers expressed their anger over the behavior of the TDP members in the assembly.