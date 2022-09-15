AP assembly speaker suspends TDP MLAs from the house for a day

The Andhra Pradesh assembly Speaker suspended the TDP MLAs for one day for obstructing Assembly proceedings. State Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath introduced a resolution to suspend the TDP MLAs for one day who rushed to the podium to raise other issues while the discussion was going on. The Speaker announced that they will be suspended for one day.

Among the suspended MLAs are Ashok, Kinjarapu Atchennaidu, Adireddy Bhavani, Gorantla Buchaiah Choudhary, Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, Venkat Reddy, Jogeswar Rao, Payaavula Keshav, Gadde Rammohan Rao, Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, Nimmala Ramanaidu, Manthena Ramaraju, Anagani Satya Prasad, Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Eluri Sambasiva Rao and Balaveeranjaneya Swamy.

Earlier, there was a length discussion held on the issue of decentralisation, three capitals and other issues for about two hours.