AP assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram falls down while playing Kabbadi in Srikakulam

Andhra Pradesh assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram has feel down whil playing Kabbadi in Srikakulam. The speaker who started a cricket tournament in Amudalavalasa in Srikakulam and had played Kabbadi to inspire the players and cheered everyone there. In this order he slipped and fell down.

The players along with the staff were alerted when Sitaram fell immediately was lifted up, however he was not injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, Pro kabaddi competitions have started in Amudalavalasa in Srikakulam. It is noted that the craze for the sport of Kabaddi, which has brought recognition to sports in India and these sports competitions are organized across the state under the name of CM Cup in the state.

In that context, AP assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram inaugurated the constituency level CM Cup Cricket and Kabaddi tournament at Srikakulam District Amadalavalasa Junior College.