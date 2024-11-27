  • Menu
AP assembly speakers visit Lok Sabha, invites Om Birla for AP

Highlights

Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Shri Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu, alongside Deputy Speaker Shri Raghurama Krishna Raju, paid a courtesy call on Hon’ble Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Shri Om Birla, at Parliament House today.

During the meeting, Shri Ayyanna Patrudu and Shri Raghurama Krishna Raju extended an invitation to Shri Om Birla to inaugurate the induction programme for the newly elected members of the 16th Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, scheduled to take place soon.

Om Birla responded positively to the invitation, expressing his respect and willingness to participate in the event. He assured the Andhra Pradesh leaders that the Lok Sabha Secretariat would provide all necessary assistance to ensure the successful conduct of the induction programme.

