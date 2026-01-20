AP attracts 25 per cent of investments, says CM Chandrababu

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) hosted a breakfast meeting with leading industrialists on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, focusing on investment opportunities in India and Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu addressed the gathering, outlining India-centric development priorities and highlighting the competitive advantages of his state. The session was attended by CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee, Mastercard Chief Administrative Officer, Cognizant Chief Executive Officer Ravi Kumar, and representatives of several foreign companies.

Discussions centred on potential investments in energy and digital infrastructure, alongside opportunities for large-scale projects in the logistics and manufacturing sectors.

Mr Naidu explained the Andhra Pradesh government’s investor-friendly policies and its emphasis on green energy and technology-driven growth. He also spoke about the investments secured during the recent CII Partnership Summit held in Visakhapatnam and underscored the state’s growing brand image among global investors.

Highlighting future plans, the Chief Minister said the state is focusing on developing a space city, expanding ports and airports, and strengthening highway connectivity. He added that Andhra Pradesh has attracted nearly 25 per cent of the total foreign investments received by India.