AP BAC decides to hold Assembly meetings till July 26
Ayyannapatrudu, the Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, announced that meetings will be held until the 26th of this month. This decision was made after the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting.
During a press conference, Speaker Ayyannapatra revealed that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has recommended the appointment of four panel speakers. Additionally, he stated that the government plans to introduce two bills - one for the repeal of the Land Titling Act and another for the Health University Name Change. The government will also present several white papers during the upcoming sessions.
In preparation for the next session, the government will provide training for new MLAs. Speaker Ayyannapatrudu also mentioned that 80 percent of MLA and MLC buildings have been completed and will be available within the next 9 months.