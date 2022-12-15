AP bags National Energy Conservation Award-2022

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) won the National Energy Conservation Award in the State Designated Agency (SDA) sector surpassing States like Bihar, Jharkhand , New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Punjab etc.

On the occasion of National Energy Conservation Day, President Droupadi Murmu presented the prestigious National Energy Conservation Award-2022 to APSECM at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday.

On behalf of the AP government, Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), APSECM (State Energy Conservation Mission) A Chandrasekhara Reddy received the award from the President.

The Union Ministry of Power-led Bureau of Energy Efficiency has divided the States into four groups based on their respective energy consumption. Andhra Pradesh is classified as a Group-II State, with total final energy consumption (TFEC) in the range of 5 to 15 million tonnes of oil equivalent (Mtoe).

The State was chosen as the best performer in Group II and finished second overall at the national level (All states-4 Groups). Remarkably in State Energy Efficiency Index (SEEI-2022), the State received 77.5 points. The State improved by 53 per cent compared to its SEEI 2020 score of 50.5.

The major accomplishments that helped AP achieve the national award were notification of Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) and amendments to building bylaws in 123 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), as well as the organisation of Eco-Niwas Samhita (ENS) training in the building sector.

With the assistance of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), Government of India, AP has implemented energy efficiency measures in approximately 541 court buildings by retrofitting conventional appliances to energy efficient appliances. The Union government impressed with the achievements of the State government in energy conservation and awarded the second place to AP.

Also, the State has conducted energy audits and prepared detailed project reports in three micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) clusters with energy efficiency recommendations. The State has already introduced 296 electric vehicles in government departments and another 100 E-vehicles in AP State Road Transport Corporation for government use. AP has also taken up conversion of auto to electric auto with swappable batteries.

The State government has also provided dedicated budgets for energy efficiency activities in various sectors. AP has recorded good performance in industrial energy efficiency by saving energy to the tune of 0.818 Million ton of oil equivalent (Mtoe) in 50 large industries through the Perform, Achieve and Trade scheme.

APSECM has conducted various awareness sessions involving farmers and pump technicians with focus on demand side management in agriculture and municipal sectors. Director General of Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) Abhay Bhakre said AP is one of the best performing States in the area of energy efficiency in the country.

Speaking on this occasion, A Chandrasekhara Reddy CEO, APSECM, thanked the State government and Bureau of Energy Efficiency for their unstinted support to APSECM that helped to perform well and achieve tangible results in the area of energy efficiency.

"APSDA was overall ranked 8th in SEEI-2020 with 50.5 points and within a span of two years, revolutionary steps were taken by the State government that helped the State reach 77.5 points with a positive jump of 53 per cent in Energy Efficiency Index SEEI-2022.