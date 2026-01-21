AP best destination for global investments: CM

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday made a strong investment pitch for Andhra Pradesh at the World Economic Forum in Davos, declaring that there is no better destination for global investors in India today.

Speaking at a CII-hosted breakfast session titled “The Andhra Pradesh Advantage”, Naidu invited industrialists to visit the state and judge its investment climate firsthand. He urged them to take decisions only after witnessing the “speed of doing business” policies implemented by his government.

The CM said India is on course to emerge as a global power by 2047, with Andhra Pradesh playing a leading role in that journey. He told the gathering that the state has already attracted around 25 percent of the total foreign investments coming into the country, a reflection of growing global confidence in state’s policies and governance.

The Chief Minister outlined investment opportunities across green energy, advanced fuels, technology, digital infrastructure, logistics, and manufacturing. He highlighted major initiatives such as green ammonia projects, Google’s investment, and the revival of the Andhra Pradesh brand on the global stage. Naidu said the state is building future-ready infrastructure through projects like Space City, expanded port capacity, new airports, and improved highway connectivity. He pointed to Andhra Pradesh’s 1,054-kilometre coastline as a major strategic advantage for trade and industry.

He said the NDA coalition government is offering comprehensive support to investors and is actively integrating emerging technologies into governance and public services. Drones, he noted, are already being deployed in agriculture and healthcare, with plans to launch drone ambulance services from Andhra Pradesh by 2026.

The Chief Minister also spoke about sustainability goals, stating that the government aims to bring 50 lakh acres under natural farming over the next three to four years. Reflecting on his long association with Davos, Naidu said the forum has always been a learning ground. “Every visit helps us understand how global industries are changing,” he said. “We absorb ideas, shape policies, and transform Andhra Pradesh into a truly business-friendly state.”

He stressed the role of the knowledge economy in wealth creation and said Indians, particularly Telugu professionals, are quick adopters of technology. India’s youth power, he added, is unmatched globally and backed by strong leadership at the national level.

Naidu personally greeted national and international industrialists at the event. Later, the Chief Minister took part in the inauguration of the India Lounge, branded “Partner with India”, at the World Economic Forum. Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Rammohan Naidu attended the event, along with several Chief Ministers and ministers from across the country.