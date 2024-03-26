AP BJP to hold a crucial meeting with party leaders today, to guide on elections

A high-level meeting of BJP officials is set to take place in Vijayawada today. The gathering will be attended by both national and state leaders of the party, with AP BJP chief Purandeshwari chairing the event.

During the meeting, national leaders will provide guidance to MP and MLA candidates on campaign strategies and election management as the state gears up for upcoming polls.

It appears that the party's top brass has devised a plan to establish committees for each constituency and delegate responsibilities to key party leaders. This move is expected to streamline and strengthen the party's organizational structure in preparation for the upcoming elections.