AP boosts electronics manufacturing unit

Vijayawada: The State government on Tuesday released the Andhra Pradesh Electronics Manufacturing policy aims to increase electronics production in the State to Rs.4.2 lakh crores by the end of the policy period from 2024 to 2029. The government is expecting investments worth Rs.84,000 crore in the electronics industry. Additionally, it aims to create 5 lakh first-time jobs in the electronics manufacturing sector during the policy period.

Earlier, the State government established a detailed and structured workflow to facilitate the eﬀective implementation of the Andhra Pradesh Electronics Manufacturing Policy for the period 2024–2029. This comprehensive framework outlines the procedures, roles, and responsibilities to ensure the successful execution of the policy’s objectives. The government decided to launch campaign to attract investment to give big boost to the Electronics manufacturing industry.

The state oﬀers strategic advantages, including a coastal location, world-class infrastructure, and a strong industrial base. Key cities such as Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Nellore, Sricity, Kadapa, and Anantapur host dedicated electronics manufacturing clusters. The state’s skilled workforce, competitive operational costs, and proactive government policies provide an attractive ecosystem for investors. Additionally, Andhra Pradesh’s logistics network, featuring well-connected ports, airports, and the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC), enhances its export potential, further solidifying its position as a leading electronics manufacturing hub. Information and Technology, Electronics, communications (Promotions) department issued the GOMs No. 13 in this regard on Tuesday. Andhra Pradesh Electronics Manufacturing Policy (4.0) 2024-29 aims to attract foreign direct investments, which bring heavy capital investments, add local value, and encourage companies to generate huge employment opportunities. This document serves as a comprehensive guide for investors, detailing the procedures for availing various incentives and the mechanisms for policy implementation. The department of IT and Electronics issued the guidelines on Electronics Manufacturing policy. Besides, the Consultative Committee for the Information Technology and Electronics Industry (CCITEI) is restructured to eﬀectively implement policies and address issues related to IT, ITeS, electronics, and start- ups. The re-constituted committee will serve as a platform for policy discussions, regulatory support, and industry growth, ensuring alignment with broader economic and technological goals. It will also streamline proposal evaluations and oversee the efficient, timely, and transparent disbursement of incentives. The government has accorded approval for the Operating Guidelines for Andhra Pradesh Electronics Manufacturing Policy. The government has announced that the Global Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector is experiencing rapid growth, driven by advancements in technologies such as 5G, IoT, AI, and autonomous systems. The increasing demand for sophisticated electronic devices has spurred innovation and investment in design and manufacturing worldwide. Asia-Pacific continues to dominate the sector, with countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan leading in electronics production. The global semiconductor shortage has emphasized the need for resilient supply chains, prompting governments and companies to invest in local manufacturing.

India is emerging as a key player in the global ESDM landscape, supported by initiatives like “Make in India,” the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, and the Indian Semiconductor Mission (ISM). These policies have attracted significant investments, strengthening domestic manufacturing and supply chain capabilities. Now, the government is establishing itself as a premier destination for ESDM investments in India.

This Policy shall be valid for 5 years and Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) shall be the nodal agency.