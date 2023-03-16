AP cabinet approves Budget 2023-24, finance minister to table in the house

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Meeting held on Thursday morning under the chairmanship of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and approved the 2023-24 General Budget. The Cabinet also approved the Agriculture Budget for the financial year 2023-24. The AP Cabinet approved the Draft Bill regarding the changes in the appointment of Deputy Lokayukta along with the Budget.



AP assembly meetings will start soon. First, the assembly will condole the death of former minister Vatti Vasantha Kumar, Kutuhalamma, Patapati Sarraju and three other members of the Legislative Assembly. Later, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy will present the 2023-24 annual budget in the Legislative Assembly at 10 am. The annual budget is likely to be of Rs 2.79 lakh crore.

Minister Nunna Kakani Govardhan Reddy (Minister Nunna Kakani Govardhan Reddy) will introduce the Agriculture Budget in the House. Deputy CM Amzath Basha will present the annual budget in the legislative council at 10 am. Minister Sidiri Appalaraju will table the agriculture budget before the council.