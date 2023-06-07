AP Cabinet may discuss Naidu-Shah meet

Vijayawada: The AP Cabinet meeting to be held on Wednesday at the Secretariat assumes importance in the wake of fast-changing political equations in the state.

While the official agenda to be discussed would include the impressions of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy who visited the Polavaram project and took stock of the ongoing works. He would apprise the Cabinet of the positive signals the government had got regarding the release of Rs 1,290 crore for the project.

The other issues would be review of the various schemes being implemented by the government, financial assistance for construction of houses, the issues such as 12th PRC to convince the employees as elections are fast approaching.

Once the official agenda is over, the Chief Minister is likely to discuss the political situation and would explain to the ministers on how to gear up the rank and file of the party for the ensuing elections. The recent meeting between TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the indications of a possible alliance or understanding between the TDP, Jana Sena and the BJP is likely to figure in the meeting.

It may be mentioned here that the YSRCP had fixed a target of all 175 seats and Jagan has been saying ‘why not’? The state government has also been taking certain measures to speed up implementation of various programmes like giving house pattas to the poor in R5 zone of Amaravati region, etc.

Hence greater part of the time is expected to be spent on discussion on poll strategies. The Cabinet is also likely to discuss the phase-I announcement of the TDP manifesto and the strategy to counter the same.

The Chief Minister is likely to announce his decisions on several key issues for strengthening the party in view of coming elections.