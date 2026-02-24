MIM seeks release of Muslim youth arrested over violence in Banswada

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) delegation met Telangana Additional Director General of Police Mahesh Bhagwat and Telangana Minority Welfare minister Mohd Azharuddin seeking the release of Muslim youth, who were arrested in Banswada last week for involvement in the alleged communal violence.

AIMIM in its letter said that according to video evidence, the eight Muslim youth, who were arrested were not involved in the violence that took place on February 20. Their arrests appear to be based on false implication, and we believe they are innocent, the party said. They conveyed concerns about the situation and stressed the need for a balanced approach to maintain communal harmony.

The delegation include MLAs Ahemd Bin Abdullah Balala (Malakpet), Mir Zulfeqar Ali (Charminar) Kausar Mohiuddin (Karwan), Mohammad Mubeen (Bahadurpura) and MLCs Mirza Rahmat Baig, and Mirza Riyaz-ul-Hasan Effendi.

During the meeting, the leaders expressed serious concern over the recent clashes between two religious groups in Banswada, which resulted in minor vandalism and tension in the area. Following the incident, certain right-wing organisations called for a bandh on Saturday, which was observed amid heavy police deployment.

The delegation informed the Minister that eight Muslims were arrested in connection with the incident and requested a fair and impartial review of the cases. They urged that innocent individuals should not be harassed and appealed for their release after proper legal examination.

The leaders also raised the issue of alleged looting and damage to Muslim-owned shops during the violence and requested that adequate compensation be provided to the affected traders and urged to distribute compensation to the affected victims.

Reacting to the violence, the Minister called for a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident and demanded strict action against those responsible for disturbing communal harmony. He emphasised that maintaining peace and protecting the rights and properties of all citizens is the government's priority.

The issue of the reported demolition of Masjid-e-Maulana was also discussed, and concern was expressed over the matter. The Minister assured that the issue would be examined carefully and appropriate steps would be taken as per law.